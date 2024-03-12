Live
- CAA will not take away citizenship, Amit Shah assures minorities
- PM Modi inaugurates Kochrab Ashram, unveils master plan for Gandhi Ashram Memorial
- Senior Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki, Jagdish Thakor opt out of LS race
- Rajasthan minister Otaram Dewasi in hospital after chest pain complaint
- Complaints filed over promotion against rules in Mahatma Jyotiba Pule Residential institute
- Vodafone Idea secures $1 billion in equity in 'soft commitment' from investors
- New Deputy Solicitor General for Calcutta HC appointed
- 3 workers die as Mumbai building scaffolding collapses
- Gangster Wedding: Kala Jatheri ties knot with Madam Minz amid heavy security in Delhi
- Shaheen Bagh residents fear CAA impact, security beefed up in the area
Just In
Massive collaboration: Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss
Bollywood's iconic figure, Salman Khan, is set to dazzle the silver screen once again, and this time he has joined forces with renowned South Indian director AR Murugadoss for an upcoming blockbuster.
Bollywood's iconic figure, Salman Khan, is set to dazzle the silver screen once again, and this time he has joined forces with renowned South Indian director AR Murugadoss for an upcoming blockbuster. The announcement, made by Salman Khan on his social media platforms, has sent waves of excitement through the entertainment industry.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Salman Khan, last seen in Tiger 3, partners with AR Murugadoss, celebrated for his impactful directorial ventures, including the Bollywood hit Ghajini. The movie, produced by the prolific Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is scheduled for release during the festive occasion of Eid in 2025.
While the details regarding the storyline, cast, and crew are currently under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of what promises to be a cinematic spectacle. The combination of Salman Khan's star power and AR Murugadoss's directorial finesse has set the stage for a blockbuster that is sure to capture the imagination of audiences across the country.
The anticipation surrounding this collaboration is heightened by the success stories of recent Bollywood films helmed by South Indian directors. With Eid 2025 earmarked for the release, Salman Khan's announcement has set the industry abuzz, sparking discussions and speculations about the potential success of this much-anticipated project.
As Bollywood enthusiasts count down the days to Eid 2025, the collaboration between Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss holds the promise of delivering a cinematic extravaganza that will leave an indelible mark on the industry and captivate audiences nationwide.