‘Master Sankalp’ trailer unveiled: A film with a powerful message

Renowned filmmaker and producer Dr. Bhimagani Sudhakar Goud, celebrated for his meaningful and award-winning children’s films, is back with his sixth project, Master Sankalp. Produced under Sri Lakshmi Educational Charitable Trust and Santoshi Films, the movie follows a successful lineup that includes Aditya, Creative Genius, Vikki’s Dream, Doctor Gautam, and Abhinav. The trailer of this much-awaited film was launched in Hyderabad, with veteran actor Shivaji Raja unveiling it.

Speaking at the event, Shivaji Raja praised Dr. Sudhakar Goud’s dedication to children’s cinema, emphasizing that a society thrives when its children are nurtured. He commended the filmmaker for crafting meaningful movies without commercial intent and noted that Master Sankalp effectively highlights children’s mental health in an engaging cinematic form.

Producer Sri Mitra Choudary applauded Sudhakar Goud’s commitment to using films as a medium to guide children toward becoming responsible citizens. He expressed confidence that Master Sankalp, like Goud’s previous award-winning films, will earn widespread appreciation.

Penchal Reddy added that the new film continues Goud’s tradition of impactful storytelling, showcasing how ancient practices like yoga and meditation can support children struggling with mental stress.

Dr. Sudhakar Goud, thanking the guests, stressed the urgent need to address rising mental health issues among children due to academic pressure, family challenges, mobile addiction, and changing lifestyles. He said Master Sankalp aims to encourage parents to embrace ancient stress-relief practices and support children in achieving overall wellness.