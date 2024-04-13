‘Masthu Shades Unnay Ra’gets huge applause on Amazon Prime Video

Abhinav Gomatam, widely recognized for his role in the youthful entertainer "EeNagaranikiEmaindi," has taken center stage as the protagonist in the film "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra." Directed by Thirupathi Rao and featuring Vaishali Raj as the leading lady, the film received accolades upon its release for the stellar performances of its cast.

The makers of "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra" were commended for their sincere efforts in delivering an honest and engaging cinematic experience. Now, this slice-of-life drama has made its way onto Amazon Prime Video, captivating audiences with its comedy-drama narrative.

In recent days, the film has emerged as a trending title on the OTT platform, garnering an impressive 60 million streaming minutes. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the film's modest budget.

"Masthu Shades Unnay Ra" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Ali Reza, Moin, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aananda Chakrapani, TharunBhascker, Ravinder Reddy, Lavanya Reddy, Jyothi Reddy, Surya, and Rocket Raghava, who all played pivotal roles in bringing the story to life.

The film is produced by Bhavani Kasula, Aarem Reddy, and Prashanth V under the banner of Kasula Creative Works. Sanjeev's compositions add depth to the narrative with memorable songs, while Samuel Aby's background score enhances the overall cinematic experience.

With its compelling storyline, commendable performances, and impressive streaming statistics, "Masthu Shades Unnay Ra" stands as a testament to the creative prowess of its makers and the enduring appeal of quality cinema in the digital age.