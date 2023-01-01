  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Matti Kusthi / Gatta Kusthi Movie Leaked online On IBOMMA

Ravi Teja Is All Set To Produce Kollywood’s Young Actor Vishnu Vishal’s ‘Matti Kusthi’ Movie
x

Ravi Teja Is All Set To Produce Kollywood’s Young Actor Vishnu Vishal’s ‘Matti Kusthi’ Movie

Highlights

Gatta Kusthi/ Matti Kusthi is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language sports comedy-drama film written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. It was jointly produced by...

Gatta Kusthi/ Matti Kusthi is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language sports comedy-drama film written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. It was jointly produced by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh through the companies RT Team Works and VV Studioz. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.

Matti Kusthi hits OTT with great buzz, but piracy cannot escape, within hours of its release, it has been uploaded on, "Movierulz", "Ibomma", "And Cinevez" websites.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X