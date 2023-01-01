Matti Kusthi / Gatta Kusthi Movie Leaked online On IBOMMA

Gatta Kusthi/ Matti Kusthi is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language sports comedy-drama film written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. It was jointly produced by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh through the companies RT Team Works and VV Studioz. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.

Matti Kusthi hits OTT with great buzz, but piracy cannot escape, within hours of its release, it has been uploaded on, "Movierulz", "Ibomma", "And Cinevez" websites.