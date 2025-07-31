‘Mayasabha’ is a poor man’s ‘RRR’: Deva Katta at film trailer launch

A high-stakes political drama is all set to hit OTT screens next month. Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, an intense Telugu political thriller starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao, is slated to premiere on August 7 on SonyLIV. Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, the web series will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Set in Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha follows the gripping journey of two idealistic men—Kakarla Krishnama Naidu (KKN) played by Aadhi Pinisetty and MS Rami Reddy (MSR) played by Chaitanya Rao—who begin as allies, driven by a common goal to bring change. But as they climb the political ladder, power and ambition begin to tear them apart. The emergence of a film star-turned-leader, Jagarlamudi Dharmendar Rao (JDR), adds fuel to the fire, triggering a political war that spans decades and reshapes the fate of a state.

SonyLIV shared the trailer on Instagram, captioning it, “A friendship tested by ambition. A rivalry that redefined leadership. A story that changed the fate of a state.”

Boasting a powerful ensemble cast including Sai Kumar, Divya Dutta, Nasser, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Bhavna Vazhapandal, Mayasabha promises layered performances and a compelling narrative rooted in political reality.

Filmmaker Deva Katta, known for Prasthanam, makes his web series debut with this show. Drawing inspiration from real-life Andhra Pradesh leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, Katta described the series at the trailer launch as “a poor man's RRR,” emphasizing the scale and emotion packed into the project.

Mayasabha is poised to deliver an emotional, dramatic, and politically charged ride when it begins streaming this August.