Meeku Maathrame Cheptha heroine in AR Murugadoss venture

Vani Bhojan who was seen in the Vijay Deverakonda- produced ' Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' last year has bagged a project in the Tamil web series being produced by AR Murugadoss. It is likely to be directed by one of his assistants.

After the Telugu venture, Vani Bhojan was last seen in the Valentine Day starrer ' Oh My Kadavule' in which Vijay Sethupathi also played a role. This was her debut in Tamil after having been featured in many television serials earlier.

Regional cinema icons are warming up to the OTT platform rapidly given the Covid-19 scare and also for the alternate channel it provides for monetizing content and extending the brand value of directors. AR Murugadoss, like other big shot Tamil film directors like Shankar and Pa. Ranjith has also patronized his juniors and associates and facilitated their entry into the film industry also.

The production work for the web series was proceeding at a brisk pace till the Coronavirus scare intervened. Reports say that Disney Hotstar is likely to release the series on its platform. Of course, competition is intense among foreigh and Indian web series producers for having the best content streaming on their sites