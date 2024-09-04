Meenakshi Chaudhary shares her excitement for ‘The GOAT’

The highly anticipated pan-India movie The GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to take the box office by storm on September 5. Directed by the creative genius Venkat Prabhu, this film has been making waves nationwide, thanks to its sensational promotional content. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the Telugu version of this film is being released in a grand manner by the Pan-India powerhouse, Mythri Movie Makers.

Adding to the excitement is the film’s leading lady, Meenakshi Chaudhary, who recently shared her experiences during a press conference. Working with Vijay was a dream come true for her, as she considers herself incredibly lucky to have been part of his last film before his rumored entry into politics. Meenakshi described her experience on set as amazing and expressed her eagerness for the movie’s release.

She revealed that director Venkat Prabhu approached her for the role, and after a successful look test, she was cast as the perfect fit. Her character, a fun-loving, modern college girl, closely mirrors her real-life personality. She hinted that her role holds significant importance in the story, adding layers of excitement to the film.

Meenakshi, who previously worked with Mahesh Babu, found similarities between the two superstars, noting their discipline and equal treatment of everyone on set. She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside seasoned actors like Sneha and Laila, calling it a valuable learning experience. With her diverse roles in recent projects, Meenakshi is quickly establishing herself as a versatile and dynamic actress in the industry.