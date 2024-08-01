  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Meenakshi Chaudhary shimmersin black saree

Meenakshi Chaudhary shimmersin black saree
x
Highlights

Meenakshi Chaudhary is captivating the internet with her latest saree look. The actress dazzles in a shimmering black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse

Meenakshi Chaudhary is captivating the internet with her latest saree look. The actress dazzles in a shimmering black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, complemented by a heavy necklace and matching jhumkas.

Her elegant poses and effortless grace make her a sight to behold. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming films, including Varun Tej’s "Matka" and Vijay’s "Goat."

Meenakshi’s glamorous avatar has left everyone in awe, showcasing her timeless beauty and style. The actress continues to impress both on and off the screen, leaving us excited for what’s next.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X