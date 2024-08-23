Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ First Look Poster Revealed on His Birthday

Fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reason to celebrate as Mega Star Chiranjeevi's birthday bash comes with an extra dose of excitement. To mark the special occasion, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, ‘Vishwambhara,’ have unveiled a powerful first look poster that has set the stage ablaze. Released at midnight as a pre-look and followed by the first look in the morning, this revelation has doubled the joy for fans.

‘Vishwambhara,’ directed by Mallidi Vashishta, who gained fame for his work on ‘Bimbisara,’ is Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated project following the success of ‘Bholaa Shankar.’ The first look poster exudes grandeur and power, showcasing Chiranjeevi in a striking pose—seated on his knee with a trident in hand. The imagery evokes a nostalgic vibe, reminiscent of Chiranjeevi's iconic roles from yesteryears, adding to the film's hype.

The poster’s caption resonates with the film's epic tone: When darkness and evil take over the world, a 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 shall shine bright to fight Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.’’

Scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, ‘Vishwambhara’ is poised to light up the Sankranti festival. This release date places Chiranjeevi in direct competition with the holiday season, building high anticipation following his previous mega hit, ‘Waltair Veeraya.’ Produced by UV Creations, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, Kunal Kapoor, Ramya Kuraleti, Esha Chawla, and Asrita Vemuganti Nanduri in pivotal roles.

The music for ‘Vishwambhara’ is composed by the acclaimed Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani. Fans can expect a soundtrack that complements the film’s grand narrative and enhances its cinematic experience.

In conjunction with the birthday festivities, Chiranjeevi’s classic film ‘Indra’ was re-released in 4K version, celebrating its legacy. The film's re-release on August 22 received a tremendous response, with record-breaking advance bookings, further adding to the day's celebrations.