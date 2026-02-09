Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s fifth birthday, says ‘somebody slow down time please’

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor marked a touching milestone as her son Riley Thomas Trainor turned five, sharing an emotional note that reflected her pride, love and disbelief at how quickly time has passed.

The Grammy-winning artiste took to Instagram to post a series of pictures featuring Riley with her, husband Daryl Sabara, siblings Barry and newborn sister Mikey Moon. Calling Riley her “first baby”, Trainor described him as intelligent, playful and full of curiosity.

“MY BABY IS 5!!!!! somebody slow down time now please,” she wrote. “RILEY THOMAS TRAINOR you make us so beyond proud. You are so smart and so silly. You’re always trying to make everyone laugh.”

She revealed that at just five years old, Riley has developed a keen interest in the world’s tallest buildings and can name them along with the countries they are located in. Trainor also shared glimpses of her son’s favourite things, from My Little Pony and airplanes to listening to songs by Zara Larsson. Pizza, she added, remains his top comfort food.

“You’re favourite song is anything by @zaralarsson. Your favourite food is pizza and your dream is to travel all over the world,” she wrote, adding that Riley is among the top readers in his class and an incredibly caring big brother.

Calling him a reflection of herself, Trainor ended the note on an emotional note, saying she loves him “past the moon, out to all the galaxies and back”.

“Happy birthday to my first baby Riley,” she concluded.

Meghan Trainor met actor Daryl Sabara at a house party in Los Angeles in 2014, and the two began dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot a year later. The couple welcomed their first child, Riley, in 2021, followed by their second son Barry in 2023. Trainor gave birth to their daughter in January this year.

Trainor shot to global fame in 2014 with her debut single All About That Bass, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 11 million copies worldwide. She has since released six studio albums and earned numerous honours, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards and two Billboard Music Awards. Her popular songs include No, Lips Are Movin, Like I’m Gonna Lose You, Made You Look, Timeless and Takin’ It Back.