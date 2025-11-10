“Michael” Biopic Trailer Hits Record 116.2 Million Views in 24 Hours

The trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about Michael Jackson, has smashed expectations — racking up an astonishing 116.2 million views worldwide in 24 hours.

The film traces Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 to becoming the “King of Pop”. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan.

Lead actor Jaafar Jackson, who is the late singer’s nephew, stars as Jackson. He is supported by actors such as Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

The trailer’s record‑breaking numbers suggest that there is a great anticipation among fans globally. Th movie is slated for release on April 24, 2026, Michael is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated biopics of recent years.

Watch:







