Michele Morrone praises co-stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in upcoming thriller sequel

Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone has opened up about his experience working with Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the eagerly awaited sequel Another Simple Favor, set to premiere on Prime Video in India.

The follow-up to the stylish 2018 thriller A Simple Favor promises a fresh dose of glamour, intrigue and dark secrets. This time, the mystery unfolds against the sun-soaked backdrop of Capri, Italy. Joining the ensemble cast is Morrone, known for his rising global fame, who plays the enigmatic Dante Versano – a figure from Emily Nelson’s (Lively) past, now poised to become her new husband in a lavish Italian wedding.

Reflecting on his time filming, Morrone spoke warmly about his co-stars. “Blake is among the most kind, courteous, and genuinely professional actors I’ve worked with,” he said. Sharing a light-hearted moment, he added, “We had a fun exchange – I’d teach her Italian while she’d introduce me to some English slang!”

The 365 Days star also expressed admiration for Anna Kendrick, who reprises her role as the quirky and endearing Stephanie Smothers. “Anna is incredibly focused and immensely talented. I can’t imagine anyone else playing Stephanie – she brings something truly special to the role,” Morrone noted.

Directed by Paul Feig, Another Simple Favor continues its sharp commentary on twisted friendships and hidden agendas, all cloaked in haute couture and picture-perfect settings. As Emily and Stephanie’s worlds collide once more, viewers can expect a whirlwind of betrayal, deceit, and unexpected twists.

The film also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney rounding out the cast. Another Simple Favor will be available to stream globally from 1 May in over 240 countries and territories, exclusively on Prime Video.



