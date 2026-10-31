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Milap Zaveri to dedicate his next to his 'Godfather' Sanjay Gupta
In Short
Expressing his grief over the sudden loss of the director, Milap Zaveri recalled meeting Sanjay Gupta 10 days ago, when he shared the title of his next movie with him.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has decided to dedicate his next project to his 'Godfather', 'Friend' and 'Brother' Sanjay Gupta.
Expressing his grief over the sudden loss of the director, Milap Zaveri recalled meeting Sanjay Gupta 10 days ago, when he shared the title of his next movie with him.
Milap Zaveri revealed that an excited Sanjay Gupta had told him, “Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!”
Paying a heartfelt tribute to the 'Musafir' maker, Milap Zaveri wrote on his official account, "Guruji…my Gups. My Godfather. My God. My Father. My brother. My friend. I was 21 when you taught me life is not only full of flowers but also #Kaante You gave me life in this industry. Whenever i failed you called and gave me work. #Musafir #ShootoutAtWadala #Plan #Alibaug The Miranda Brothers. Woodstock Villa. Can’t believe you are gone…(sic)".
"We met ten days ago and i told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said “Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!” The joy i felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable. That title. This film. Will be dedicated to you. I love you Guruji. I will always love you," he recalled.
For the unaware, Milap Zaveri worked on Sanjay Gupta's 2002 release 'Kaante' as a dialogue writer. He has credited Sanjay Gupta for giving him his first big break through the action entertainer.
Their professional association also includes, 'Musafir (2004)', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)', and 'Shootout at Wadala (2013)', where Milap Zaveri mostly contributed as a writer.
Sanjay Gupta breathed his last on October 30 at his Mumbai home at the age of 59. According to the report, the director slipped in the bathroom during the night and sustained a head injury.
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