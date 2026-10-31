ISI's Hamas gambit: Linking the Palestine cause with Kashmir to fuel terrorism

New Delhi: The bonhomie between Hamas and several terror outfits in Pakistan has been well-established by security agencies, with multiple meetings between the Palestinian group and local terror operatives having been held in the country with the blessings of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

A key meeting that was held in Rawalot on February 5, 2025, involving operatives of Hamas and Pakistani groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was titled "Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and was meant to discuss ideas and organisational experience.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that while operational details such as the use of drones were discussed, the main intention of these meetings was to merge the Palestine cause and Kashmir.

The idea of the leaders was to project both causes as a resistance drive. This was not just a mere attempt at getting these terror groups under one umbrella to merge the Palestine and Kashmir causes.

"The larger intention was to send a message into Jammu and Kashmir. Attempts are now being made to circulate images and videos of the meetings in Kashmir circles, with the hope that the locals in J&K may identify with the cause and join hands with these outfits," the official said.

Another official said that in Jammu and Kashmir, post abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmir cause as espoused by the Pakistanis has gone down considerably.

In fact, there are very few takers for the moment anymore as they realise that there is no gain in picking up a stone or a gun to fuel violence. This is where the Hamas angle becomes important. The ISI wants to send a message that Kashmir is not just an issue that the Pakistanis are raking up.

“Even international terror groups are coming forward and describing the Kashmir cause as a resistance-driven movement,” the official said.

Another official said that the ISI hopes that by roping in Hamas, many within Kashmir would get swayed and feel that their cause is extremely important as it is being raised by international groups.

"There are chances that some may fall prey and this propaganda with the added Hamas dimension may work when it comes to recruitments," the official said.

Officials say that the Hamas-Jaish-Lashkar nexus may attempt to enhance and also change operational tactics in Kashmir.

While Hamas-style attacks are part of the plan in Kashmir, the bigger agenda is to try and sway the Kashmiris into the battle.

This push is far more dangerous compared with the operational changes that the Jaish and Lashkar are trying to make with the help of Hamas.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several positive changes. Mainly, terror is down, and tourism has seen a big boost.

The number of terror recruitments has dropped sharply, and several overground worker (OWG) networks have been dismantled, thus making it hard for the ISI-backed elements to operate.

Even the ideology and the cause that have been spread by Pakistan to get Kashmiris into the battle are fading rapidly, and this has left the ISI worried.

It now wants to add another dimension that could possibly get the Kashmiris back into the battlefield, and the hope is that the Hamas link would do the trick, an official said.



