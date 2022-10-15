Mili Trailer: A Glimpse Of Janhvi Kapoor's Chilling Tale Of Survival!

Bollywood's young and talented actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to entertain the movie buffs with her latest film Mili… Unlike the normal love or action tales, it is a complete different story and will showcase how the young girl will fight for her survival in a freezer room. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser and the first look poster making us know the theme of the plot while today, they launched the trailer and showcased a small bit of Mili's survival fight…



Janhvi Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Twitter and Instagram pages treating her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Watch a glimpse of Mili's chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November. #Mili4thNov @boney.kapoor @janhvikapoor @sunsunnykhez @arrahman @jaduakhtar #ManojPahwa @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sugam_mehta2195 @bayviewprojectsllp @hasleenk @donechannel1 @zeemusiccompany @artattackbyapurwasondhi".

Going with the trailer, first it is shown how Mili is locked in a freezer room and then the plot shifts to how she happily stays with her father. She decides to move to Canada and also works in a café. But suddenly, she gets stuck in a freezer room and tries her best to find a way to come out. She breaks the utensils, she ties herself with a tape and also pushes the items on to the door to break it. Finally, she falls unconscious and also turns chilled with the minus degree temperature! Her father and boyfriend also go to police to seek their help in finding her. So, we need to wait and watch how Mili will be found!

Here are the casting details of the movie:

• Janhvi Kapoor as Mili Naudiyal

• Manoj Pahwa as Mili's father

• Sunny Kaushal as Sameer

• Hasleen Kaur as Hasleen

• Rajesh Jais as Mohan Chachu

• Vikram Kochhar as Sudheer Malkoti

• Anurag Arora as SI Satish Rawat

• Sanjay Suri as Inspector Ravi Prasad

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects banner. Mili movie is the remake to Malayalam film Helen (2019) and will be released in the next month i.e on 4th November, 2022!

Janhvi Kapoor is also part of Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies…