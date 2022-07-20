Young Hero Uday Shankar and Team Donates Rs 2 Lakh to Help flood victims

Tollywood film hero, Uday Shankar, and producer of the movie "Nachindi girlfriendu" Atluri Narayana Rao, have stepped forward to assist the Telangana government led by Minister Puvwada Ajay in aiding the flood victims in Khammam district. Together, they donated Rs. 2 lakh rupee check was presented. Atluri Narayana Rao, the producer of KTR, Uday Shankar, Thadikonda Saikrishna, Shiva Chaitanya, and others have received praise for contributing responsibly when people are in need.

Telangana State Minister KTR made the following statement on this occasion: "It is our responsibility as humans to assist those who are in need." KTR claimed that the success of the film industry is a result of public support, and he urged the sector to support flood victims alongside business leaders and nonprofit groups. Let's wait for who will come forward to help the flood victims.