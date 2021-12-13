Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu Bags The Prestigious Title After 21 Years

It's a proud moment for India… Breaking the 21 long years wait, Indian beauty Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the prestigious 'Miss Universe 2021' crown. The 70th Miss Universe event was held in Eilat, Israel and a total of 80 contestants took part in this gala event. Finally, Harnaaz was declared as the winner and she was crowned by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico. The complete event was also on live stream globally.

The second runner up is...South Africa! #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/xOtBjXiN8i — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Going with the second and third runner-ups, Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane stood next to Harnaaz!

Here we can witness the crowning moment of Hanaaz Sandhu… She is all happy and turned emotional after winning the title.

The anchor is seen asking Who Are You and our dear Harnaaz proudly replied that "She Is Miss Universe 2021".

Well, in the last round where top three contestants need to face the questionnaire, Harnaaz was asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Without any hesitation or tension, Harnaaz replied, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

Coming to the TOP 5 round, Harnaaz was asked, ""Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?"

She impressed the judges by replying, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

Speaking about Harnaaz's journey towards Miss Universe 2021 title, she was crowned as Miss Universe India 2021 in October. Earlier, she started her beauty pageant journey bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017. She also holds multiple titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Earlier, when Harnaaz was questioned about her preparation towards this mega event, she said, "I believe I am the only candidate who got the shortest time to prepare, but the team has been putting in a lot of effort to bring the best version out of India. And I am getting a lot of training, be it in terms of communication or putting myself out there confidently. I promise to each one of you that you will enjoy the process – all these efforts will not go in vain."

Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu… We are very proud of you!!!