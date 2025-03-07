Mithila Palkar leaves fans in awe

Actress Mithila Palkar lit up a recent family gathering with her stunning ethnic ensemble, effortlessly blending tradition with modern elegance.

Dressed in a vibrant orange shoulder-drop bralette paired with a matching lehenga, the Ori Devuda actress turned heads with her graceful yet glamorous look. Adding to the festive charm, she accessorized with a statement choker and a delicate forehead ornament, proving once again that her fashion game is always on point.

Beyond her impeccable style, Mithila is keeping busy on the work front. She is gearing up for an exciting year with two upcoming Bollywood films. First, she will be seen in Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, a quirky detective comedy, and later, in Bhooth Bangla, a spooky entertainer with a fun twist.

With her effortless charm, radiant screen presence, and an eye for fashion, Mithila continues to shine both on and off the screen, leaving fans eager to see what she does next!