‘Mithra Mandali’ to kickstart musical promotions
After grabbing attention with its riotous teaser and quirky title reveal, the upcoming film Mithra Mandali is now gearing up for the release of its first single, “Kattanduko Janaki”. The song launch will be celebrated with a vibrant event at KIMS College, Amalapuram, in the presence of the entire cast and crew.
Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, with peppy lyrics by Kasarla Shyam and energetic music composed by RR Dhruvan, the song is expected to be a catchy, thumping anthem that resonates with youth audiences. With its infectious hook and upbeat tone, the track is already creating buzz ahead of its release.
Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, with Somaraju Penmetsa as co-producer. The project is being bankrolled under the banners of Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments.
Directed by Vijayendar, Mithra Mandali boasts a lively ensemble cast featuring Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh.
The film promises a youthful, quirky visual tone crafted by production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar, cinematographer Siddharth SJ, editor Peekay, and music director RR Dhruvan. Targeting young audiences with its fun vibe and fresh storytelling, Mithra Mandali looks set to make some serious noise.