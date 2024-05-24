Mohammad Rasoulof's 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' premieres at Cannes, director to attend

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof is set to attend the world premiere of his new film, ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig,’ at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Rasoulof, 52, fled Iran just last week after being sentenced by the country's Islamic Revolutionary Court to eight years in prison, flogging, and confiscation of his property. His ‘crimes’ included making movies and documentaries that challenged the regime. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rasoulof escaped Iran by abandoning all his trackable electronic devices and fleeing on foot over the mountains, eventually finding refuge in Germany.

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig' is a highly anticipated entry in this year's Cannes competition lineup. The film will be screened on Friday, where Rasoulof will also engage in press events and promotional activities. The movie delves into the life of an investigating judge for the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, who battles paranoia and familial strife amid nationwide political protests. The narrative poignantly captures the tension between personal convictions and oppressive government crackdowns.

Rasoulof is one of Iran’s leading filmmakers and a prominent critic of the Tehran government. His courageous work has earned him multiple imprisonments and international acclaim. In 2020, Rasoulof won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for ‘There Is No Evil,’ despite being unable to attend the event due to travel restrictions.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Rasoulof expressed his determination to return to Iran and serve his sentence, despite the likelihood of facing additional punishments for his escape. His resilience exemplifies the ongoing struggle of artists in oppressive regimes who risk their freedom to tell important stories.

Rasoulof's ordeal is part of a broader pattern of repression in Iran, particularly following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, which sparked widespread protests. The Iranian government's crackdown has intensified, targeting filmmakers, journalists, and activists who dare to challenge the status quo.