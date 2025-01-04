Mohit Malik talks about playing a gay character

Actor Mohit Malik, best known for his roles in Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is making waves in the digital space with his portrayal of a gay man grappling with societal pressures in the series Chamak. The actor recently opened up about the process of playing the character and the transformation his role undergoes.

Mohit revealed that he had no apprehensions about taking on the role of Guru in Chamak, a decision that surprised even his director. “I didn’t have any inhibitions regarding Chamak. In fact, my director had inhibitions about whether I would do it. He asked me if I’d take it up because many actors had declined. But I saw it as a great opportunity. If they said no, it was their loss,” Mohit shared.

In the show, Mohit's character, Guru, goes through a dramatic transformation, moving from being an empathetic individual to someone emotionally scarred by trauma. "There’s a significant shift in his character arc—from being someone who is understanding and compassionate to becoming indifferent because of the trauma he has endured. I hope people resonate with his journey in Season 2," he added.

For Mohit, playing such a complex character required a deep dive into the psyche of his role. "My process always starts internally—understanding the character’s psychology, beliefs, and thought processes. Once I get that right, the external aspects come naturally,” he explained.

Looking at performances from other actors that inspired him this year, Mohit praised South Indian cinema, particularly the works of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. "Vijay Sethupathi is such a brilliant performer. I also admired Sai Pallavi in Amar on Netflix. She has delivered an outstanding performance this year," he said. He further emphasized his admiration for the authenticity in Southern films, saying, “Their films work because they have a clear intent, unlike Bollywood, where there’s often too much focus on vanity and paparazzi culture.”

Mohit also shared his reluctance to revisit past roles, expressing a desire to challenge himself with new characters. "I wouldn’t want to play the same role again. I’d rather take up something I haven’t done before," he said.

Having made his television debut with Miilee and since appeared in several successful shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Durgesh Nandinii, and Phulwa, Mohit Malik has become a household name. Now, with his role in Chamak, he is further expanding his versatility, embracing a bold and socially significant storyline that has garnered attention for breaking stereotypes and encouraging conversations.















