Mother’s Day Special: 5 Best Movies Of Tollywood To Watch Along With Your Dear ‘Maa’
“A Mother Is Your First Friend, Your Best Friend, Your Forever Friend”…
Mother is definitely the heartthrob of the family and without her everything gets scattered. Showcasing the same, our dear Tollywood directors made the audience witness a few beautiful tales of mothers with their amazing movies.
So, we Hans India are here with 5 beautiful ‘Mother’s Day’ special movies especially for our readers… Take a look!
1. Matru Devo Bhava
It is a beautiful story of a music teacher who lives with her four children and husband. But after her husband's death, she gets diagnosed with cancer. So, she decides to give away her children for adoption. The movie stands as a classic hit in the Telugu film industry and makes us go teary-eyed even now witnessing the heart-breaking moments of the plot.
2. Amma Cheppindi
This movie had Sharwanand and Suhasini in the lead roles. As Sharwa essayed the role of a mentally handicapped person, his mother always stands by his side in all his ups and downs. But at the end when his mother asks him to carry the bomb away from the township, he does it and sacrifices his life for the sake of his mother.
3. Life Is Beautiful
Even this Shekar Kammula’s directorial, is an emotional roller coaster journey. It showcases Amala as a single parent and how she raises her children with values. Later she sends them to her brother for pursuing better education after getting diagnosed with cancer. Even they stay strong and score well in their academics and return to their mother who defeats the deadly cancer.
4. Bichagadu
This Vijay Antony’s movie turned into a sensational hit with its emotional concept. Being a rich businessman, he turns into a beggar for 48 hours as he believes a saint who says that doing so will treat his mother.
5. Amma Rajinama
This age-old movie is definitely a classic and showcases the value of a housewife to the entire family. Sharada who essayed the lead role will be always neglected by her children and thus, she decides to retire from her household work and teaches a big lesson to her children.
Happy Mother’s Day…