Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Here Is The First Official Pic

Another big fat wedding took place in Bollywood… Glam doll Mouni Roy and her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar tied a knot a few minutes ago according to the Malayali rituals. They flew to Goa along with their close friends and family members to have a big fat destination wedding following all the Covid-19 rules. Mouni's close friends Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani have made their presence and also shared the gala Mehndi and Hadi pics on their Instagram pics.



Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared the first official pic from the wedding and treated all the fans of this Naagin star… Take a look!

Mouni looked gorgeous draping the traditional white saree which is enhanced with the red-golden border. Her antique jewellery which includes a stack of gold bangles, maang tikka, long necklace and waist belt made her look beautiful. Rahul on the other side best complimented his dear bride wearing a peach kurta and teamed it with white pancha. Viral also wrote, "Mr and Mrs Nambiar #MouniRoy ties the knot".

In this video, we can witness all the beautiful and special moments of Rahul-Mouni's wedding… They all are happy enjoying each moment of their special day!

Mouni's bestie Mandira Bedi has made her presence and is all there with her on this special day… She also attended the Haldi and Mehndi rituals and also shared a pic on her Instagram page… Take a look!

This is the beautiful Mehndi event pic… Both Mouni and Mandira looked awesome in the designer yellow outfits. Mandira wore an intricate embroidered sleeveless top and teamed it with a mirror work skirt. Mandira also shined in a yellow outfit wearing an off-shoulder plain top and teamed it with a brown skirt! She also wrote, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know".

Arjun also shared the official pic of Mr and Mrs Nambiar and treated all his fans!

Here are the beautiful Haldi pics and Arjun is in all smiles while applying the Haldi to her dear bestie!

Arjun along with his wife is all happy and enjoying every moment of Mouni Roy's shaadi! He looked handsome in the classy kurta while his wife shined in a red saree.

Happy Wedding Mouni and Suraj… Enjoy your special day to the core!