‘Mrithyunjay’ Title teaser out now

The King of Entertainment, Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts, is currently working on an investigative thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture-Perfect Entertainment, with Ramya Gunnam presenting the film. Reba John plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu after the blockbuster 'Samajavaragamana.'

Today, on the occasion of Sree Vishnu's birthday, the team released an intriguing title teaser. The title glimpse opens with the voice-over, "Game Over, Jay," followed by a series of flash cuts showcasing Sree Vishnu's investigation. The teaser captivates with its fast-paced editing, ensemble cast, and gripping investigative sequences. Sree Vishnu is seen as both an investigator and a prisoner. At the end, his dialogue, "The game is not finished until I say," raises expectations. The movie’s title, 'Mrithyunjay,' is then revealed.

The film's shoot is complete, and post-production work is underway. This Sree Vishnu-styled thriller promises another captivating entertainer. The cinematography is managed by Vidhya Sagar, music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, editing is handled by Sreekar Prasad, and production design is overseen by Manisha A. Dutt.