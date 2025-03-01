Live
- Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- Vaishnaw says 360 km of Bullet Train project complete; blames Uddhav Thackeray for delay
- Adhere to party line: Bhakta
- Agri sector growth and prosperity of villages: PM Modi lists key goals in post-Budget webinar
- BJP protecting political interests: Naveen
- Mahanadi Waterfront project to begin soon
- Majhi sets target to achieve 85 pc expenditure
- Oppn slams govt over mismanaging festivals
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 'Mothers on Wheels' road trip
- India emerging as new factory of world; land of infinite innovations: PM Modi
Just In
‘Mrithyunjay’ Title teaser out now
The King of Entertainment, Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts, is currently working on an investigative thriller directed...
The King of Entertainment, Sree Vishnu, known for choosing a diverse range of scripts, is currently working on an investigative thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture-Perfect Entertainment, with Ramya Gunnam presenting the film. Reba John plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu after the blockbuster 'Samajavaragamana.'
Today, on the occasion of Sree Vishnu's birthday, the team released an intriguing title teaser. The title glimpse opens with the voice-over, "Game Over, Jay," followed by a series of flash cuts showcasing Sree Vishnu's investigation. The teaser captivates with its fast-paced editing, ensemble cast, and gripping investigative sequences. Sree Vishnu is seen as both an investigator and a prisoner. At the end, his dialogue, "The game is not finished until I say," raises expectations. The movie’s title, 'Mrithyunjay,' is then revealed.
The film's shoot is complete, and post-production work is underway. This Sree Vishnu-styled thriller promises another captivating entertainer. The cinematography is managed by Vidhya Sagar, music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, editing is handled by Sreekar Prasad, and production design is overseen by Manisha A. Dutt.