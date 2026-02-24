Mrunal Thakur grabs fashion lovers attention

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur’s latest release Do Deewane Seher Me, produced by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, has opened to a modest response at the box office. The film reportedly collected around ₹1 crore on its opening day, followed by a slight growth on day two with earnings of approximately ₹1.60 crore. Despite the marginal improvement, overall collections remain below industry expectations.

Even as the film faces a slow theatrical run, Mrunal has remained upbeat and focused, choosing to stay positive about her journey rather than dwell on numbers. The actress continues to engage her fans through social media, where she recently shared a set of stunning new pictures that quickly caught attention online.

In the latest photos, Mrunal is seen in a chic white one-shoulder top paired with grey wide-leg trousers, creating a modern yet elegant silhouette. The outfit’s soft drapes added a graceful touch, while her styling — straight open hair, bold eye makeup, and nude lips — gave her a confident and contemporary look. Keeping her accessories minimal with a statement ring and a sleek bangle, the actress let her outfit take centre stage, earning praise from fans and fashion lovers alike.

On the professional front, Mrunal has a promising lineup ahead. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Dacoit, which is scheduled for release on April 10. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role and is already generating buzz among audiences.

While Do Deewane Seher Me struggles at the box office, Mrunal Thakur’s confidence, consistent screen presence, and upcoming projects continue to keep her firmly in the spotlight.