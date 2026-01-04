‘MSVP Garu’ trailer amplifies expectations

The promotional campaign for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, continues to gather impressive momentum. After the glimpse went viral and the songs struck a chord with audiences, the makers have now released the much-awaited trailer, further amplifying buzz around the film.

The trailer introduces Chiranjeevi as ShankaraVara Prasad, a former operative who once served across multiple national security agencies. Having stepped away from his high-risk missions, Vara Prasad now seeks a calm and content married life with Sasirekha. However, unforeseen challenges disturb this peace, setting the stage for how he confronts adversity using his trademark wit, courage, and style.

Chiranjeevi’s portrayal leans into a light-hearted, entertaining space, evoking nostalgia with his effortless comic timing, signature swag, and commanding screen presence. A major highlight arrives towards the end with Victory Venkatesh’s mass entry, which lifts the trailer to another level. The playful banter between the two stars has emerged as a crowd-pleasing moment.

Nayanthara appears in a graceful traditional role, and her chemistry with Chiranjeevi adds warmth to the narrative. The inclusion of several popular comedy actors hints at a steady flow of humour throughout the film.

Director Anil Ravipudi once again blends comedy, action, and mass elements with confidence. Backed by Sameer Reddy’s polished cinematography and BheemsCeciroleo’s energetic background score, the film reflects high production standards. Jointly produced by SahuGarapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 12.