Much anticipated ‘Save The Tigers’ Season 2 locks streaming date

One of the standout hits in the Telugu OTT landscape, "Save The Tigers," is gearing up for its second season. The web series, featuring Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, and Krishna Chaitanya in pivotal roles, received widespread acclaim and garnered a massive audience on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The much-anticipated trailer for the second season was unveiled, promising a double dose of entertainment and fun. Directed by Arun Kothapally, the show's creators include Yatra director Mahi V Raghav and Pradeep Advaitam. Season 2, set to stream from March 15, is expected to build on the success of its predecessor.

The ensemble cast for "Save The Tigers 2" includes Seerat Kapoor, Jordar Sujata, Pavani Gangireddy, Deviyani Sharma, Gangavva, Darshana Banik, and VenuYaldandi in significant roles. The music for the series is composed by Ajay Arasada.

As fans eagerly await the return of the show, the second season promises to deliver another round of engaging storytelling and memorable performances. With its unique blend of humor and drama, "Save The Tigers" has established itself as a noteworthy addition to the Telugu digital content landscape.