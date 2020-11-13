Mugur Sundar gets key role in ‘Superstar’

Bengaluru: Mugur Sundar, the father of popular actor-director Prabhudheva is all set to make his comeback in Sandalwood with a film titled Superstar, starring debutant Niranjan Sudhindra in the lead role. Director Ramesh Venkatesh Babu has got well-known choreographer and senior actor Sundar Mugur to play a major role Superstar.

According to sources close to the team, Ramesh Venkatesh while working on the story created a character keeping the choreographer in mind. It is said that Sundar will be joining the team when they begin the next shooting schedule in December.

Upendra's nephew Niranjan Sudhindra who made a mark on the silver screen with 2nd Half, along with Priyanka Upendra, will now be making his debut as hero with this movie. As the title suggests, the film will see Niranjan playing a top dancer who later becomes a superstar in his field. The first teaser was released on August 20, and received a positive response from the audience and expectation about the movie is high in Sandalwood. According to the reports, 20 percent of the shooting has been completed, and the makers are currently in the process of finalising the heroine and a few other actors and planning to resume by December. Ramesh, who has written the story and screenplay, is also producing the film under the banner, RVB Cinemas, in association with Mylari Productions.

The music for the film is being scored by Raghavendra V, who will also be doing the background score. Also on board is cinematographer Yogi, who hails from Hyderabad.