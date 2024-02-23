Live
‘Mukhya Gamanika’ review: Shows the power of cinema to address societal issues
Viran Muttamsetty's film, "Mukhya Gamanika," has hit theaters with much anticipation, and while the crime thriller may fall short in some areas, it does have its share of positives that deserve recognition.
One of the standout aspects of the film is the attempt to weave together two distinct narratives into a single plot. The storyline revolves around Viran, a police constable in Sadasivapeta, who is determined to uncover the truth behind his father's sudden demise. His father, a Circle Inspector at the same station, becomes the center of a mysterious investigation that also ties into the disappearance of another individual. The ambitious attempt to address the themes of the insignificance of external beauty and the grim reality of human sacrifices adds depth to the narrative.
Viran Muttamsetty's performance is commendable, portraying the character with sincerity and conviction. While the character might lack the depth seen in other roles, Viran's portrayal keeps the audience engaged. The supporting cast contributes adequately, with notable performances from actors like RJ Purushottham.
The film, despite its shortcomings, brings attention to important social issues. It attempts to shed light on the darker aspects of society and the consequences of societal expectations. The storyline, though not flawlessly executed, raises awareness about the need to look beyond external appearances and societal norms.
One aspect that deserves praise is the producer's decision to back a film that tackles such unconventional and challenging themes. It takes courage to invest in a project that deviates from mainstream trends, and the producer's commitment to bringing unique narratives to the audience is commendable.
While the film may face criticism for its lackluster writing and execution, it is important to appreciate the effort to step outside the comfort zone and address societal issues. Viran Muttamsetty's performance, coupled with the film's attempt to tackle meaningful themes, makes "Mukhya Gamanika" a noteworthy addition to the crime thriller genre.
In conclusion, "Mukhya Gamanika" may not be a flawless cinematic experience, but it stands out for its ambition and courage to tackle unconventional themes. The film serves as a reminder that cinema has the power to address societal issues and provoke meaningful discussions. With more nuanced storytelling and refined execution, such films could pave the way for a new wave of thought-provoking narratives in the industry.