Multilingual trailer for ‘TRON: Ares’ dropped; date locked for Indian release

Disney has unveiled the much-awaited language trailer of TRON: Ares, the third chapter in its iconic TRON franchise. The film, a sequel to the groundbreaking 1982 sci-fi classic TRON and its visually stunning 2010 follow-up TRON: Legacy, is all set to release in Indian theatres on October 10, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares takes the franchise into bold new territory. The story follows Ares, a highly advanced Program, who is transported from the digital Grid into the real world for a perilous mission. This journey marks humanity’s first direct contact with artificial intelligence entities—ushering in high-stakes action and philosophical dilemmas that are signature to the TRON universe.

The new trailer has created quite a buzz, especially with the inclusion of an electrifying new track by Grammy-winning band Nine Inch Nails, titled "As Alive As You Need Me To Be". The haunting score adds to the film’s futuristic, edgy tone, giving fans a taste of the immersive world they're about to enter.

The star-studded ensemble is led by Jared Leto as Ares, with Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and legendary TRON actor Jeff Bridges also on board.

Produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and original TRON creator Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen as executive producer, TRON: Ares is being positioned as both a visual spectacle and a timely exploration of A.I. and digital consciousness.

With its multilingual release, Disney aims to take the legacy of TRON deeper into the Indian market, ensuring fans across languages can experience the digital revolution on the big screen.