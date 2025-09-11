Live
Must-Watch Telugu & Tamil OTT Releases This Week – Coolie, Rambo In Love, Meesha & More
Highlights
Stream the latest Telugu and Tamil movies this week! Don’t miss Coolie, Rambo In Love, Bakasura Restaurant, Meesha, and Detective Ujjwalan on Prime Video, JioHotstar, SunNXT, and Netflix.
This week, Telugu and Tamil movies are releasing on various OTT platforms. Fans can enjoy action, thrillers, and emotional stories from home.Prime Video
Coolie – Sept 11 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)
Action drama with Rajinikanth.
JioHotstar
Rambo In Love – Sept 12 (Telugu)
A struggling entrepreneur’s life changes with his ex-girlfriend.
SunNXT
Bakasura Restaurant – Sept 12 (Telugu, Tamil)
Friends find a dark secret in a restaurant.
Meesha – Sept 12 (Tamil, Malayalam)
Story about identity and relationships.
Lionsgate Play / Netflix
Detective Ujjwalan – Sept 11 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)
Detective solves a mystery.
