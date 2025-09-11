Must-Watch Telugu & Tamil OTT Releases This Week – Coolie, Rambo In Love, Meesha & More

This week, Telugu and Tamil movies are releasing on various OTT platforms. Fans can enjoy action, thrillers, and emotional stories from home.Prime Video

Coolie – Sept 11 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)

Action drama with Rajinikanth.

JioHotstar

Rambo In Love – Sept 12 (Telugu)

A struggling entrepreneur’s life changes with his ex-girlfriend.

SunNXT

Bakasura Restaurant – Sept 12 (Telugu, Tamil)

Friends find a dark secret in a restaurant.

Meesha – Sept 12 (Tamil, Malayalam)

Story about identity and relationships.

Lionsgate Play / Netflix

Detective Ujjwalan – Sept 11 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)

Detective solves a mystery.