Mythri Movie Makers announces ‘8 Vasanthalu’with Ananthika Sanilkumar in lead role

Mythri Movie Makers, renowned for its Pan India productions and content-rich films, is set to captivate audiences with their upcoming project "8 Vasanthalu." Directed by Phanindra Narsetti, known for his award-winning debut "Manu," this film promises to be a poignant exploration of life and emotions.

The makers unveiled the lead actress, Ananthika Sanilkumar, who portrays the character of Shuddhi Ayodhya. Described as a multifaceted personality, Shuddhi evolves from a serene 19-year-old into a spirited 27-year-old woman over the course of eight years. Her journey traverses various roles—a devoted daughter, a caring friend, an ardent Martial Arts student, a passionate writer, and above all, a graceful human being.

Ananthika's portrayal, captured strikingly in the first-look poster, showcases her adorned with mascara, earrings, and a nose ring, exuding charm and elegance. Director Phanindra Narsetti's artistic vision is evident in the poetic visuals and compelling quo8 Vasanthalutes accompanying the posters, igniting curiosity about the narrative.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, "8 Vasanthalu" boasts Vishwanath Reddy as the cinematographer, Naresh Kumaran as the music composer, Aravind Mule as the production designer, and Shashank Mali as the editor. Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli serves as the executive producer for this ambitious project.

Currently in production phase, "8 Vasanthalu" promises to deliver a deeply engaging cinematic experience that resonates with themes of purity and grace in every aspect of life. Stay tuned for more updates as the film progresses towards its anticipated release.







