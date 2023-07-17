Live
- Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name
- Supreme Court to consider referring Delhi govt’s plea against ordinance to 5-judge Constitution Bench on July 20
- ‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts
- BJP rattled by Opposition meeting: Kharge
- Fashion e-commerce platform Styched acquires sneaker startup Flatheads
- Daily Forex Rates (17-07-2023)
- PL Stock Update - HDFC Bank Q1FY24 - Core earnings miss by 3.7% led by higher opex
- PL Technical Research: Stock on Radar - PNB
- Hans India celebrates 12th anniversary in Vizag
- Tips for Brides-To-Be Planning a Monsoon Wedding
‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’ from ‘Nachinavadu’ is lovely and romantic Laxman Chinna-directed film is slated to be released soon
‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, is in the news over its enchanting soundtrack.
‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, is in the news over its enchanting soundtrack. Starring Laxman Chinna and Kavya Ramesh as the lead pair, the film is produced jointly by the actor-director in association with Venkata Ratnam. The film will be released in theatres soon.
A heartfelt song titled ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’, composed by the talented Mejjo Josseph, has been released. Sung to a soothing effect by Yazin Nizar and made special by lyrics from Harshavardhan Reddy N, the song is a must-listen. The music director has woven a unique experience with the song. By ably blending melody with emotions, the song has successfully made the song feel organic and soul-stirring. Singer Yazin Nizar is one of the most gifted vocalists among his contemporaries. His adorable voice has been complemented by Harshavardhan Reddy N’s evocative lyrics, bringing to life the feel of the situation.
The makers said that the song attempts to speak the language of love by celebrating romance. Love is complex and the power it holds over one’s heart is indescribable. The song understands this and conveys its point across.
"Director Laxman Chinna’s has seamlessly integrated ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’ into the film’s narrative," the makers say, adding that the song is integral to the emotional soul of the film's story. The onscreen chemistry of the lead pair will stand out in the song.
Cast:
Laxman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh, K Darshan, Nagendra Arusu, Lalitha Nayak, Prerana Batt, ARP Reddy, Praveen and others.
Crew:
Writer-director: Laxman Chinna
Producers: Laxman Chinna, Venkata Ratnam
Director of Photography: Anirudh
Dance Choreographer: Arya Rajveer
Associate Director: Manoj Kumar, Viswanath
Costume Designer: Zenia Syeeda
Editor: KAY Paparao
Art Director: Nagesh, Gagan
Colorist: R GopalaKrishnan
Effects: Ethiraj
Publicity Design: Aneel, Sai
PRO: Paul Pavan
Digital PR: Vijaynag Yarlagadda (Vijay DigiTech)