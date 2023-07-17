‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’ from ‘Nachinavadu’ is lovely and romantic Laxman Chinna-directed film is slated to be released soon

‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, is in the news over its enchanting soundtrack. Starring Laxman Chinna and Kavya Ramesh as the lead pair, the film is produced jointly by the actor-director in association with Venkata Ratnam. The film will be released in theatres soon.



A heartfelt song titled ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’, composed by the talented Mejjo Josseph, has been released. Sung to a soothing effect by Yazin Nizar and made special by lyrics from Harshavardhan Reddy N, the song is a must-listen. The music director has woven a unique experience with the song. By ably blending melody with emotions, the song has successfully made the song feel organic and soul-stirring. Singer Yazin Nizar is one of the most gifted vocalists among his contemporaries. His adorable voice has been complemented by Harshavardhan Reddy N’s evocative lyrics, bringing to life the feel of the situation.

The makers said that the song attempts to speak the language of love by celebrating romance. Love is complex and the power it holds over one’s heart is indescribable. The song understands this and conveys its point across.

"Director Laxman Chinna’s has seamlessly integrated ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’ into the film’s narrative," the makers say, adding that the song is integral to the emotional soul of the film's story. The onscreen chemistry of the lead pair will stand out in the song.

Cast:

Laxman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh, K Darshan, Nagendra Arusu, Lalitha Nayak, Prerana Batt, ARP Reddy, Praveen and others.

Crew:

Writer-director: Laxman Chinna

Producers: Laxman Chinna, Venkata Ratnam

Director of Photography: Anirudh

Dance Choreographer: Arya Rajveer

Associate Director: Manoj Kumar, Viswanath

Costume Designer: Zenia Syeeda

Editor: KAY Paparao

Art Director: Nagesh, Gagan

Colorist: R GopalaKrishnan

Effects: Ethiraj

Publicity Design: Aneel, Sai

PRO: Paul Pavan

Digital PR: Vijaynag Yarlagadda (Vijay DigiTech)