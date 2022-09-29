Naane Varuvean Movie Leaked Online on MOVIERULZ and TAMILROCKERS
After the recent blockbuster love story film Thiruchitrambalam (Thiru), the star actor Dhanush is back with the psychological thriller Naane Varuvean. The Telugu title of the Selvaraghavan-directed film is Nene Vasthunna. The movie opened in theatres worldwide and has been licenced for digital streaming by the top OTT service Amazon Prime Video for a respectable sum.
Now Naane Varuvean movie was pirated on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and tamilmv just a few hours, despite the high-security measures taken in place. There have been a number of Indian movies like RRR, Pushpa, F3 that have been leaked onto TamilRockers and Movierulz shortly after the Movie was released.
