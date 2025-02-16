‘Naari’ gains momentum with viral clip, set for Women’s Day release

The upcoming film Naari, directed by Surya Vantipalli and produced by Mrs. Sashi Vantipalli under She Films and Hyderabad Studios, is creating a strong buzz ahead of its release. Starring Amani, Vikas Vasishta, Mounika Reddy, and an ensemble cast, the film delves into pressing societal issues faced by women.

A viral video from Naari, featuring a student discussing the struggles of girls in society, has garnered over 7 million views on social media. This widespread attention caught the notice of Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka, who officially unveiled the film’s teaser and praised the team’s efforts.

Adding to the film’s growing popularity, the song EeduMagadentraBujji, sung by rapper Sea Shore, has also gone viral, amassing 8 million views. The track was launched by esteemed dignitaries, including High Court Justice Mrs. Radharani, IAS Poonam Malakondaiah, and IPS Jayachandra.

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, another song was released on February 15th. Sung by ChinmayiSripada and composed by Vinod Kumar Vinnu, the song carries a powerful message of women’s empowerment, with heartfelt lyrics penned by Prasad Sana.

Speaking on the occasion, director Surya Vantipalli stated, “Films that highlight women’s issues always strike a chord with audiences. Amani’s performance in the film will be unforgettable, and the climax will leave viewers deeply moved.”

Producer SashiVantipalli emphasized the film’s importance, urging families to watch it together, saying, “This is a film that everyone must see.”Scheduled for release on March 7th, Naari will mark Women’s Day with a poignant cinematic experience. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer is set to be launched by a prominent producer on Maha Shivaratri.









