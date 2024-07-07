Nag Ashwin unveils captivating teaser of psychological thriller ‘Kali’

Renowned director Nag Ashwin has officially released the teaser for the much-anticipated psychological thriller "Kali," featuring emerging stars Prince and Naresh Agastya. The film, produced by Rudra Creations under the guidance of distinguished story writer K. Raghavendra Reddy and directed by Siva Seshu, has completed its shooting phase and is now in post-production. "Kali" is slated for a grand theatrical release soon.

Nag Ashwin praised the teaser for its intrigue and originality, commending director Siva Seshu for bringing a fresh concept to Telugu cinema. He extended his best wishes to the entire "Kali" team.

Presenter K. Raghavendra Reddy shared his excitement about the teaser release, noting that "Kali" is a compelling psychological thriller focused on its titular character. He assured that the post-production process is going smoothly and that the film will soon reach audiences.

Producer Leela Gautham Varma expressed gratitude to Nag Ashwin for launching the teaser despite his busy schedule. Writer-director Siva Seshu described "Kali" as a unique blend of mythology and psychological thriller elements, aiming to offer viewers a distinctive experience. He announced plans for a grand theatrical release.

The teaser launch event was attended by creative producers Radhakrishna Tathineni, Dharani Kumar TR, Executive Producer Phanindra, and other key figures.

The "Kali" teaser showcases Shivaram (Prince), who contemplates suicide out of disillusionment with the world. A stranger (Naresh Agastya) appears, revealing intimate details about Shivaram's life. The teaser concludes with tantalizing questions: Why did Shivaram consider suicide? Who is this stranger, and how does he know everything about Shivaram? Why does he possess a body resembling Shivaram?

The cast of "Kali" includes Prince, Naresh Agastya, Neha Krishnan, Gauthamraju, Gundu Sudarshan, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, and Madhumani.