Naga Chaitanya unveils ‘Beauty’ trailer; a blend of romance and drama

Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and Maruthi Team Product are bringing their latest venture, Beauty, to the big screen this September. Starring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in lead roles, the film is directed by JSS Vardhan and produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The story and screenplay are penned by R.V. Subrahmanyam.

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya unveiled the theatrical trailer, sharing, “Happy to launch the trailer of Beauty! A film meant to be experienced on the big screen with your families. Releasing in theatres this September 19th…”

The trailer begins with a heartwarming romance, filled with playful dialogues and lighthearted chemistry between the leads. However, the narrative soon transitions into an intense family drama revolving around a father-daughter bond. Veteran actor Naresh plays a hardworking cab driver who, despite his promises, fails to buy his daughter a scooter for her birthday. Her sudden disappearance after attempting to elope with her boyfriend adds suspense, pushing the story into an emotional and gripping zone.

Performances by Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra exude freshness, while Naresh brings depth as the emotional anchor of the film. Nitin Prasanna’s commanding screen presence adds further intensity.

With Shrie Saikumaar Daara’s cinematography, Vijay Bulganin’s music, and strong production values, director JSS Vardhan appears to have crafted a balanced mix of love, humor, and drama. Also featuring Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdhary, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara, Beauty is set for a theatrical release on September 19.