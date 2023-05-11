Naga Chaitanya's Custody: Promising a Blockbuster Hit

Naga Chaitanya's latest film, "Custody," is set to have a grand release in theaters this Friday. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding this movie due to its impressive trailer and aggressive promotional efforts by the team. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this Telugu-Tamil bilingual cop action drama has generated significant buzz.

Initially, the film's underwhelming advance bookings raised concerns about its performance. However, the latest inside information about the movie is incredibly encouraging, with predictions that it will be a blockbuster. Industry insiders who attended a special screening of "Custody" have praised its screenplay, which features engaging twists, turns, and action sequences. As a result, there is a high level of confidence among industry professionals that this movie will be a huge success.

Scheduled for release on May 12, "Custody" marks the first-ever collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu. The film also boasts a stellar cast including Arvind Swami, Sarath Kumar, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles. Additionally, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, in addition to the Telugu and Tamil versions.

The music and score for "Custody" have been composed by Illayaraja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, respectively, while SR Kathir has handled the cinematography. The theater owners are eagerly hoping that Naga Chaitanya's "Custody" lives up to the high expectations and provides much-needed relief for the industry.