‘Nagabandham’ team busy filming a lavish song in Hyderabad

Young actor Virat Karna’s much-anticipated pan-India film Nagabandham, directed by Abhishek Nama, is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. The film, carrying the intriguing tagline "The Secret Treasure," blends mythology with adventure, drawing inspiration from ancient legends and the mysteries of India's Vishnu temples.

Currently, the team is filming a lavish song at Nanak RamgudaRamanaidu Studios, featuring Virat Karna alongside heroines NabhaNatesh and Aishwarya Menon. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the track is set against a massive set and promises mesmerizing dance moves. Music director Abhe has composed the song, with energetic vocals from KaalaBhairava, Anurag Kulkarni, and Mangli, while KasarlaShyam has penned the lyrics.

With a stellar ensemble cast including JagapathiBabu, Murali Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Eswari Rao, Nagabandham is set to deliver a high-octane experience with cutting-edge VFX and top-tier production values. The film explores the secret rituals that protect India's ancient temples, inspired by real-life discoveries at Padmanabhaswamy and Jagannath temples.

Backed by NIK Studios, with Kishore Annapureddy producing and Lakshmi Aira and Devansh Nama presenting, Nagabandham is slated for a 2025 pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.