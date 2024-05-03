Live
Nagarjuna appears cool and suave in ‘Kubera’ first look
The anticipation surrounding Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film "Kubera" has reached a fever pitch, thanks to its star-studded cast featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Today, the excitement soared even higher as the makers unveiled Nagarjuna's first look from the movie, sending fans into a frenzy.
In the striking first look, Nagarjuna is depicted against the backdrop of a rainy day, holding an umbrella while a vehicle behind him is laden with currency notes. What catches the eye is the subtle yet powerful portrayal of the character's integrity, as he pulls out a currency note from his pocket to replace one soaked in rain from the vehicle.
Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his exceptional portrayal of characters, has once again left a lasting impression with Nagarjuna's cool and suave appearance as a middle-aged man. The glimpse into the film promises a captivating narrative, bolstered by the masterful cinematography of Niketh Bommi and the pulsating score by rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.
Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd., "Kubera" is currently being shot in Mumbai, adding to the excitement surrounding this much-awaited commercial entertainer. With Sekhar Kammula at the helm and a stellar cast led by Nagarjuna, "Kubera" is poised to be a cinematic spectacle that will captivate audiences upon its release.