Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' Trailer Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to hit the big screens with a thriller movie 'The Ghost'. As he always picks unique-themed movies, there are a lot of expectations on it. The shooting of this film wrapped up a few days ago and the makers are also treating is fans by sharing frequent updates on social media. Off late, they dropped a new poster of the movie and announced the trailer release date…



Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru also shared the release date of 'The Ghost' movie on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Excited to show you #TheGhost trailer on Aug 25 th!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/pOfrkN6IB7 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 21, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "In 4 days, things are about to get really intense #TheGhost Trailer releasing on 25th August. #TheGhostonOct5 @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @bharattsaurabh @SonyMusicSouth".

Director Praveen also wrote, "https://youtu.be/K4z8tG03Vbs #TheGhost Trailer releasing on 25th August. #TheGhostOnOct5 #AkkineniNagarjuna @sonalchauhan7 @svcllp @northstarentertainmentofficial @bharattsaurabhofficial @sonymusic_south @asiansunielnarang @sharrath_marar @dharmiedits".

In the poster, Nagarjuna is seen holding Sonal Chauhan and they are seen with the guns! Even the destructed building is seen the background! The trailer will be out on 25th August, 2022…

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers! In the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it!

Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial debut is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will now be released in the theatres on 5th October, 2022… Well, Nagarjuna is also part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra movie. He is essaying a prominent role in this movie which will hit the big screens on 9th September, 2022!