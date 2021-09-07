Nagarjuna's wishes for Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is one of the former cricketers who played for India. The star cricketer is currently making his debut as an actor with an upcoming Tamil film titled Friendship. The film will also release in Telugu with the same title. The film's trailer is already out on social media.



Interestingly, Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared the trailer and extended his best wishes to Harbhajan Singh.



"Hello Bhajji @harbhajan_singh Very Happy to See you in the Big Screen. Wishing u & the entire #FriendshipMovie Team all the Very Best for a very big Success #FriendshipTrailer," tweeted Nagarjuna. The tweet is currently going viral on social media.



"Thank you @iamnagarjuna Sir for this Generous Gesture!!! Your Love and Support Means a Lot to our #FriendShipMovie Team," replied Bajji to express his gratitude.



The film also features Action King Arjun.



