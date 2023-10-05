Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, Shine Screens Bhagavanth Kesari Theatrical Trailer On October 8th

As the release date is fast approaching, the makers of God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna Bhagavanth Kesari have upped the game in promotions. From the teaser to the songs, the film’s promotional stuff generated a massive buzz. Now, it’s time for the film’s theatrical trailer. It will be dropped on October 8th, as announced by the makers through this action-packed poster.

Balakrishna, in the poster, can be seen sitting on the chair with a stick in his hand. While he gives a stern gaze, there are police officials standing behind him. Along with mass and action ingredients, the movie will have heart-touching emotions too.

Director Anil Ravipudi has taken extreme care to show Balakrishna in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie made prestigiously under the banner of Shine Screens.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role and National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie.

The film has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographed the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: SS Thaman

DOP: C Ram Prasad

Editor: Tammi Raju

Production Designer: Rajeevan

Fights: V Venkat

Executive Producer: S Krishna

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar







