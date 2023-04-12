Nani Hike his Remuneration after the Success of 'Dasara'

Nani's latest hit film, 'Dasara,' not only gave him a boost of confidence but also increased his market value in the industry. This was the first film in his career to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Prior to the release of the film, he had already raised his fee slightly. Now, he is reportedly demanding a 20% increase. Having already joined the elite group of Telugu actors who earn over Rs 20 crore, his career is on an upward trajectory.

Even before the release of 'Dasara,' Nani had announced his 30th film with new producer Mohan Cherukuri. He has also agreed to star in another film for producer DVV Danayya, which will be directed by Vivek Athreya.

Following the completion of these projects, Nani's increased pay will take effect. Additionally, he will also receive an additional fee based on the final business of these signed projects.