Nani responds to a clash between his film 'Dasara' and Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Telugu actor Nani has responded to reports of a clash between his film "Dasara" and Ajay Devgn's "Bholaa" which are both set to release on March 30, which is also the day of Ram Navami. Nani denied any clash between the films and said, We all love Ajay Devgn and I don't think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch 'Bholaa' in the morning and 'Dasara' in the evening.

Nani also shared details about his film, describing it as based on a real story and containing relatable characters with elements of both content and entertainment. He also addressed the 36 cuts made to the film by the censor board, including muting a word used in Telangana that is considered a cuss word in the North.



