Nani rocks ‘Aaya Sher’ intro song

Natural Star Nani is turning up the heat on the sets of his ambitious film ‘The Paradise’, which is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad. Directed by ‘Dasara’-fame Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the period action drama is building massive hype with its latest update from the shoot floor.

The team has begun filming Nani’s explosive introduction song, “Aaya Sher,” on a colossal set teeming with hundreds of dancers. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander has composed an electrifying mass banger packed with grit and high-adrenaline vibes, perfectly complementing Nani’s raw and uninhibited dance style.

Choreographer Sudhan Master, who recently worked on Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, brings sharp, dynamic formations and fierce visual flair, transforming the number into a goosebump-inducing spectacle. Nani’s trademark energy and dynamic moves promise to dominate the screen, making this song one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Director Srikanth Odela is crafting ‘The Paradise’ with meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of production. The film also features Mohan Babu, Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu in prominent roles.

Cinematography is handled by Ch Sai, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The movie is slated for a grand pan-world release in eight languages.