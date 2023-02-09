Nani's 'Heart Break Anthem' Promo From Dasara Movie Is Out…

Dasara is now the most-awaited movie of Nani's career as it holds the rural touch with the plot related to coal mines. Both the lead actors are essaying complete de-glamour roles in this movie. As the release date is just a month away, the makers are keeping up the buzz with frequent updates. As the teaser already created noise on social media, now, they are all set to cash Valentine's Day by unveiling the lyrical video of the 'Break Up Anthem'. Going with an out-of-the-box thought, they decided to treat the movie lovers with this heart-break song. Off late, they shared a new promo of this song and upped the expectations on it…



Even Nani and Keerthy Suresh also shared the promo of the 'Heart Break Anthem' and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "This will be on loop #DasaraSecondSingle".

The promo is all amazing as it had fire background with the kerosene light holders!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it took us to a village named Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has an ensemble cast of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim and Sajol Chowdhury.

Dasara will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!