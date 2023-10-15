Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Lovely and enchanting

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated film, “Hi Nanna,” which created significant buzz with its unique poster designs and glimpses comes with a lovely teaser. The film is directed by newcomer Shouryuv has “Sita Ramam” fame Mrunal Thakur as the female lead role.

The movie’s teaser which has been released is simply enchanting. The teaser introduces Nani as a caring father to his daughter Mahi (Baby Kiara Khanna). Later, it delves into Mrunal Thakur’s character, Yashna, who falls in love with Nani, but she’s already committed to another person. This revelation sparks Nani’s anger. What unfolds next? Who is Mahi? Is she Nani’s daughter? These intriguing details will be unveiled in the movie.

Director Shouryuv has worked wonders with his debut film. Handling a complex script filled with emotions is not an easy task for a newcomer, but the filmmaker has demonstrated remarkable maturity in his very first project.

He adeptly balances the emotions, with the father-daughter bond resonating with every parent and the love story between Nani and Mrunal radiating bliss. All three main characters shine in the teaser.

The team have also announced that the movie is set to hit cinemas on December 7, 2023, in major Indian languages. “Hi Nanna” also features notable actors like Jayaram, Priyadarshi, Angad Bedi, and more in significant roles. Vyra Entertainments produced the film, with Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director.











