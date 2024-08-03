Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ kickstarts promotions with an intense poster

Natural Star Nani is gearing up to captivate audiences with his forthcoming Pan India film, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.' Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, the film is slated for release on August 29th. Anticipation is soaring due to the film's striking promotional materials, including eye-catching posters and an engaging glimpse, along with the release of its first single.

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' promises an electrifying, high-octane spectacle. The promotional campaign is set to intensify, with a new, intense poster featuring Nani in a fierce and dramatic role, marking the start of a dynamic marketing push.





The Pan India action-adventure film stars Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady and SJ Suryah in a pivotal role. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Murali G handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas serving as the editor. 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across multiple languages.

