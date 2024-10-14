Nara Rohit Gets Engaged to Co-Star Siree Leela in a Glamorous Ceremony

Actor Nara Rohit got engaged to his co-star Siree Leela on October 13 in Hyderabad. The engagement ceremony took place at Novotel. It was attended by notable guests, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Family members also joined in the celebration.

The couple's engagement was captured by RVR PRO, the photographer behind the event. Inside pictures shared on Instagram show the couple beaming with joy as they pose together. Rohit chose a cream kurta for the occasion, while Siree dazzled in a traditional red and gold silk saree.

Videos from the event showed Chandrababu and Balakrishna arriving at the venue. Balakrishna wore a blue and gold kurta. Politician Nara Lokesh and his wife, Brahmani, were also present.

Details about Rohit and Siree's relationship remain scarce. The couple has kept a low profile during their courtship. The photographer described their love story, stating, “Today, we’re honored to unveil the engagement of two stars who found love where they least expected it in the midst of shared dreams, hard work, and a passion for their craft.”

Siree Leela recently returned to India after studying abroad. She starred alongside Rohit in the film ‘Prathinidhi 2,’ which released in April this year. During the film's promotions, Siree expressed admiration for Rohit. She recalled her first meeting with him on set, saying, “When I first met him on set, I thought he was so good, looked so innocent. We became good friends. I like Rohit and his movies a lot.”

Earlier this year, Siree shared her journey into acting. She revealed her parents wanted her to marry rather than pursue a career in film. She asked them for two years to follow her passion. Siree participated in numerous auditions and expressed her excitement about working with Rohit in her first film.